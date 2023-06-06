Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Australia’s central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points, defies expectations

June 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday again defied market expectations and raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.1%. Economists polled by Reuters were widely expecting the central bank to hold its rates steady. The Australian dollar rose by 0.73% to 0.6667 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the decision as the central bank grapples with the latest inflation rate of 7% for March quarter. Australian stocks fell further, and the S&P/ASX 200 last traded 1.14% lower.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Files 13 Charges Against Binance Entities and Founder Changpeng Zhao
  2. Australia’s central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points, defies expectations
  3. Stock futures are down slightly on Monday evening after rally takes a breather: Live updates
  4. Bitcoin drops below $26,000 after SEC sues crypto exchange Binance
  5. Intel drops as Apple moves to its own silicon on all computers

Search


Categories