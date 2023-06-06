(CNBC) Cryptocurrency prices dropped Monday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, with violating securities laws. Bitcoin fell 5.5% to $25,662.50, its lowest level since March, according to Coin Metrics. Ether slid 5.1% to $1,807.79. Binance Coin, a token used to pay transaction and trading fees on the Binance exchange, tumbled 9.5%.

