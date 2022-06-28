Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock index futures slip following a losing day Monday

June 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed early on Tuesday following a losing day as investors prepare to rebalance their portfolios with the end of the quarter fast approaching. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 7 points or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures edged down 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.14%. The overnight action followed modest losses on Wall Street as a comeback rally stalled.

