JPMorgan and Citigroup keep dividend unchanged as rivals including Morgan Stanley boost payouts

June 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup said Monday that increasingly stringent capital requirements forced the firms to keep their dividend unchanged while rivals announced bumps to their quarterly payouts. Bank of America said that it was raising its quarterly dividend by 5% to 22 cents per share. Morgan Stanley said it was raising the payout 11% to 77.5 cents per share. Wells Fargo boosted its dividend 20% to 30 cents a share.

