Don’t get ‘sucked back in’: Fund manager says investors should learn from past bear markets

June 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The stock market bounce in recent days is just a relief rally and investors should avoid getting sucked back in, according to Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management. The positive momentum for global stocks looked set to continue on Monday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.7% on Friday, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added more than 3%.

