Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sen. Warren asks bank regulator to reject TD’s $13.4 billion acquisition after customer-abuse report

June 16, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked a key regulator to block Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $13.4 billion acquisition of a regional U.S. bank because of allegations of customer abuse. In a letter sent Tuesday to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Warren cited a May 4 report by Capitol Forum, a Washington-based investigative news outfit, that alleged that TD used tactics similar to those in the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Tiger Legatus closes doors after 13 years
  2. Fed hikes its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994
  3. Sen. Warren asks bank regulator to reject TD’s $13.4 billion acquisition after customer-abuse report
  4. GM investing $81 million to hand build ultra-exclusive Cadillac Celestiq electric cars
  5. Institutional investors to replace retail investors as major holders of digital assets, says new study

Search


Categories