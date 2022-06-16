(CNBC) General Motors on Wednesday said it is investing $81 million at its global design and technology campus in suburban Detroit to hand build the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq – a new electric flagship car for the brand that will be produced in limited quantities. The decision marks the first time GM will build a vehicle for commercial sales at its massive tech campus in Warren, Michigan.
