(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday launched its biggest broadside yet against inflation, raising benchmark interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point in a move that equates to the most aggressive hike since 1994. Ending weeks of speculation, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee took the level of its benchmark funds rate to a range of 1.5%-1.75%, the highest since just before the Covid pandemic began in March 2020.
Fed hikes its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.