Hedge funds remain cautiously optimistic about their economic prospects

June 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) According to AIMA Hedge Fund Confidence Index‘s Q2-2022 report, confidence levels reported by hedge funds remain upbeat despite continued economic and geopolitical headwinds impacting the global economy, including the war in Ukraine, consumer price inflation being at a 40-year high, and subsequent tightening of monetary policy not forgetting increased regulatory and compliance demands. On a performance measure, hedge fund returns continue to be mixed.

