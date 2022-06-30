Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Where have all the shareholder activists gone? Campaigns slow amid market turmoil

June 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Activist investors intent on shaking up Corporate America may be getting cold feet as new data points to a slowdown of campaigns as markets gyrate amid fears of faster rate hikes, runaway inflation and geopolitical turmoil. The marked decline in activist campaigns seen over the last four weeks could give corporations more breathing room to tackle problems on their own, avoiding battles with corporate agitators over leadership, spinoffs or even a sale of the entire company, said lawyers, bankers and industry analysts.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds on the hunt for bargain biotech stocks
  2. FTX closes in on a deal to buy embattled crypto lender BlockFi for $25 million in a fire sale, source says
  3. Big technology stocks like Tesla, Amazon and Microsoft just finished their worst quarter in years
  4. This was the worst first half for the market in 50 years and it’s all because of one thing — inflation
  5. Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital plunges into liquidation as market crash takes toll

Search


Categories