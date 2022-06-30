*CNBC) Embattled cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex will probably not be able to let customers withdraw money again on Thursday as it originally planned, CEO Mark Lamb said on Wednesday. “We will need more time. And it’s unlikely that withdrawals will be re-enabled tomorrow,” Lamb told CNBC. However, CoinFlex is in talks with several large funds interested in buying the $47 million in debt allegedly owed by investor Roger Ver, Lamb added.

To read this article: