Powell vows to prevent inflation from taking hold in the U.S. for the long run

June 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed Wednesday that policymakers would not allow inflation to take hold of the U.S. economy over the longer term. “The risk is that because of the multiplicity of shocks you start to transition to a higher inflation regime. Our job is literally to prevent that from happening, and we will prevent that from happening,”

