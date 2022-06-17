(Opalesque) Hedge funds fell for a second consecutive month in May with a return of -0.4%, dragging year-to-date returns further into the red at -1.4%. A steeper than expected rise in US consumer prices in May raised concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell price pressures that could send the economy into recession. HFM’s Global Composite Index was down -0.4% in May and -1.4% year-to-date, while the HFM FoHF Composite Index declined -3.5% year-to-date.

