(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s insistence that the central bank is not deliberately trying to cause a recession and that the economy is on solid footing is exactly what someone in his position would be expected to say. The trouble is, the Fed’s likely to get a recession anyway as data shows the economy is a far cry from stable.
A day after Powell’s assurances about the economy, markets are worried that ‘the Fed breaks something’
