Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Airline stocks tumble as economic concerns overshadow travel surge

June 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Packed planes. Sky-high airfare. An end to Covid testing for international arrivals. So much is going in airlines’ favor these days — except their share prices. The sector’s latest drop is surpassing a broad market swoon as investors weigh the chances of a recession and just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will get to tamp down the sharpest increase in consumer prices since the early 1980s.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Brokerage firm Allegedly sold $13.3 million worth of high-risk bonds to retirees
  2. Stock futures rise slightly as S&P 500 is poised for worst week since March 2020
  3. Airline stocks tumble as economic concerns overshadow travel surge
  4. A day after Powell’s assurances about the economy, markets are worried that ‘the Fed breaks something’
  5. Hedge funds fell for a second consecutive month in May

Search


Categories