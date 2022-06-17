(CNBC) Packed planes. Sky-high airfare. An end to Covid testing for international arrivals. So much is going in airlines’ favor these days — except their share prices. The sector’s latest drop is surpassing a broad market swoon as investors weigh the chances of a recession and just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will get to tamp down the sharpest increase in consumer prices since the early 1980s.
Airline stocks tumble as economic concerns overshadow travel surge
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.