Stock futures rise slightly as S&P 500 is poised for worst week since March 2020

June 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose modestly on Thursday evening as Wall Street tries to find its footing after a brutal week of selling. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65 points, or 0.2%. Those for the S&P 500 added 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%. The moves come as investors are increasingly worried about a potential economic slowdown

