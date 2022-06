(CNBC) Adobe shares fell as much as 5% in extended trading on Thursday after the design software maker gave full-year guidance that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Earnings: $3.35 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.31 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$3.35 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.31 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $4.39 billion, vs. $4.34 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

To read this article: