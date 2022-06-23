Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Financial advisors want alternative investments for everyone,

June 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) A majority of financial professionals, including RIAs, believe that all retail investors should have the same access to alternatives as accredited investors. Financial advisors already widely recommend that clients who meet the accredited investor requirements allocate to alternatives, according to a new CAIS survey shared with RIA Intel. “More than eight in 10 (80.9%) financial professionals believe that all retail investors should have access to such investments,” it said.

