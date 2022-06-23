Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase shares fall after rival Binance.US drops spot bitcoin trading fees

June 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Coinbase shares fell almost 10% on Wednesday after rival crypto exchange Binance.US said it’s dropping certain trading fees for customers. Binance.US, the U.S. affiliate of the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, said it will allow users to make spot bitcoin trades for the U.S. dollar and stablecoins tether, USD Coin and Binance USD without paying spot trading fees.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Powell tells Congress the Fed is ‘strongly committed’ on inflation, notes recession is a ‘possibility’
  2. Financial advisors want alternative investments for everyone,
  3. Coinbase shares fall after rival Binance.US drops spot bitcoin trading fees
  4. Digital assets investment products outflows total $39m
  5. Short covering behind US stock market bounce

Search


Categories