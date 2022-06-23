Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell tells Congress the Fed is ‘strongly committed’ on inflation, notes recession is a ‘possibility’

June 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told congressional lawmakers Wednesday that the central bank is determined to bring down inflation and has the ability to make that happen. “At the Fed, we understand the hardship high inflation is causing. We are strongly committed to bringing inflation back down, and we are moving expeditiously to do so,” the Fed chief said in remarks for the Senate Banking Committee.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Powell tells Congress the Fed is ‘strongly committed’ on inflation, notes recession is a ‘possibility’
  2. Financial advisors want alternative investments for everyone,
  3. Coinbase shares fall after rival Binance.US drops spot bitcoin trading fees
  4. Digital assets investment products outflows total $39m
  5. Short covering behind US stock market bounce

Search


Categories