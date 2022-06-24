Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

42% of AuM across private capital is managed by funds that have an active ESG policy

(Opalesque) Preqin has published its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report: ESG in Alternatives 2022: The Transparency Tipping Point.

The report provides the latest insights on developments in what is becoming a necessary competency for private market managers that want to meet the growing expectations of investors toward evidencing ESG integration. ESG has risen to the fore in recent years, and regulations are becoming more prescriptive in what is expected of managers in private capital markets. Many investors and managers are still developing their expertise and are increasingly demanding data to evidence how ESG is being incorporated into strategy formation, deal sourcing, and execution.

