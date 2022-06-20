Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin briefly dropped below $17,800 as sell-off accelerates — here’s what happened

June 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin plunged to about $17,749 and ether fell to about $897 at around 4:15 E.T. on Saturday afternoon, as the sell-off in the crypto market accelerates. The world’s two most popular cryptocurrencies are down more than 35% in the past week, as both breach symbolic price barriers. Bitcoin bounced back to around $18,955 and ether was trading at about $995 just after 8 p.m. ET.

