U.S. recession isn’t ‘inevitable,’ but inflation is ‘unacceptably high,’ Treasury Secretary Yellen says

June 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The recession that many Americans fear is coming is not “at all imminent,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. Talk of a recession has accelerated this year as inflation remains high and the Federal Reserve takes aggressive steps to counter it. On Wednesday, the Fed announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike, its largest since 1994. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also indicated the Federal Open Market Committee’s intent to continue its aggressive path of monetary policy tightening in order to rein in inflation.

