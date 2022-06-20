Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Here are the three things the Fed has done wrong, and what it still isn’t getting right

June 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) After years of being a beacon for financial markets, the Federal Reserve suddenly finds itself second-guessed as it tries to navigate the economy through a wicked bout of inflation and away from ever-darkening recession clouds. Complaints around the Fed have a familiar tone, with economists, market strategists and business leaders weighing in on what they feel is a series of policy mistakes.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. "Millionaire Maker" Author Charged with Selling Securities in Unregistered Oil and Gas Offerings
  2. Bridgewater makes $6.7bn bet against European stocks
  3. Hedge fund returns improved in May, but sill in negative territory, says Citco report
  4. Look for more selling pressure in week ahead as investors learn the hard way not to fight the Fed
  5. U.S. recession isn’t ‘inevitable,’ but inflation is ‘unacceptably high,’ Treasury Secretary Yellen says

Search


Categories