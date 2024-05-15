Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Why bitcoin hasn’t joined the latest meme stock craze this week

May 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin isn’t running alongside meme stocks as it did three years ago, although this week’s stock market action might indicate a big crypto rally is on its way. GameStop and fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment are each up more than 160% over the past two days. Meanwhile, bitcoin is little changed, down just 0.1% in the same period, according Coin Metrics. In 2021, by contrast, GameStop and AMC rallied 821% and 373%, respectively, from January through April.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street readies for key inflation report: Live updates
  2. OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever says he will leave the startup
  3. Fed Chair Powell says inflation has been higher than thought, expects rates to hold steady
  4. Why bitcoin hasn’t joined the latest meme stock craze this week
  5. AMC’s meme stock windfall may help it pay down a massive debt load

Search


Categories