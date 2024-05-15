Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AMC’s meme stock windfall may help it pay down a massive debt load

May 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Can AMC Entertainment capitalize on a second meme craze? The stock, alongside GameStop, surged this week after “Roaring Kitty,” the man who inspired the massive short squeeze of 2021, posted online for the first time in nearly three years. The return of Roaring Kitty, whose legal name is Keith Gill, has led AMC shares to more than double since Friday’s close. They rose above $6 in afternoon trading Tuesday.

