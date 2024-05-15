Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell says inflation has been higher than thought, expects rates to hold steady

May 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Tuesday that inflation is falling more slowly than expected and will keep the central bank on hold for an extended period. Speaking to the annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers’ Association in Amsterdam, the central bank leader noted that the rapid disinflation that happened in 2023 has slowed considerably this year and caused a rethink of where policy is headed.

