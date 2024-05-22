Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

UK inflation drops to 2.3% in April, nearing Bank of England’s target

May 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.K. inflation fell to 2.3% in April, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, coming closer to the Bank of England’s target rate even while missing expectations. That was down from a headline rate reading of 3.2% in March, but economists polled by Reuters had expected a steeper drop to 2.1%. Investors are keenly watching the print, after BOE policymakers indicated they would be willing to cut interest rates some time in the summer.

