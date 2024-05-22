Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Uniswap fights back against SEC as the ethereum crackdown continues

May 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For years, the Securities and Exchange Commission has been cracking down on the crypto sector writ large, but in the last few months, the agency appears to have trained its sights on ethereum, in particular. Some of the biggest names in decentralized finance are now fighting back. Uniswap Labs — which builds decentralized finance infrastructure including a popular DeFi crypto exchange that enables users to custody their own coins — detailed to the SEC all the reasons why the agency shouldn’t pursue legal action.

