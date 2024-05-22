Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia is talk of the town at AI events leading into this week’s earnings

May 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) At the start of last week, OpenAI’s technology chief personally thanked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for “bringing us the most advanced” chips needed to run the demo for a presentation the company delivered on its latest artificial intelligence models. A day later, at Google’s annual developer conference, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted his company’s “longstanding partnership with Nvidia,” and noted that Google Cloud will be using the chipmaker’s Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) in early 2025.

