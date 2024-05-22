(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed early Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the widely-anticipated release of Nvidia’s latest earnings report. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched higher by 3 points. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hovered near the flatline. In extended trading, Urban Outfitters gained 5% after the clothing retailer posted beats on the top and bottom line in its latest quarter.
