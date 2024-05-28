Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise to kick off shortened trading week: Live updates

May 28, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures advanced Monday night as investors await inflation data due at the end of the shortened trading week for a better picture of the market’s outlook. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38 points, or 0.1%. S&P futures gained 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.2%. Stocks are on track to end May on a strong note, after softer inflation data earlier this month and better-than-expected quarterly earnings reports.

