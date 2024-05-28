(CNBC) Five years ago, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang owned a stake in his chipmaker worth roughly $3 billion. After Thursday’s rally, which pushed the stock to a record, his holdings now stand at more than $90 billion. Nvidia last week reported first-quarter earnings that topped estimates, with sales jumping more than 200% for a third straight quarter, driven by demand for artificial intelligence processors.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth swells from $3 billion to $90 billion in five years
