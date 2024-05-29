(CNBC) Jan Leike, one of the lead safety researchers at OpenAI who resigned from the artificial intelligence company earlier this month, said on Tuesday that he has joined rival AI startup Anthropic. Leike announced his resignation from OpenAI early on May 15, days before the company dissolved the superalignment group that he co-led. That team, formed in 2023, focused on long-term AI risks. OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever announced his departure in a post on X on May 14.

