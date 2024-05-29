(CNBC) Semler Scientific, a little-known medical technology company, saw its shares surge Tuesday after it said it has adopted bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, taking a page out of MicroStrategy’s playbook. The company, which develops products used in the detection of peripheral arterial disease, also announced a purchase of 581 bitcoins for about $40 million, inclusive of fees and expenses.
Med tech stock Semler Scientific takes bitcoin play from MicroStrategy’s book, surges 37%
