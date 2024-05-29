Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

HubSpot shares jump on talks of potential Google deal

May 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) HubSpot shares rallied 8% on Tuesday after CNBC reported that Alphabet is looking at an all-stock offer for the software company. Reports of a potential deal first surfaced in early April, when Reuters published a story saying Alphabet was talking to advisors about making an offer for HubSpot. Bloomberg followed with a story earlier this month, indicating that talks were progressing.

