(CNBC) HubSpot shares rallied 8% on Tuesday after CNBC reported that Alphabet is looking at an all-stock offer for the software company. Reports of a potential deal first surfaced in early April, when Reuters published a story saying Alphabet was talking to advisors about making an offer for HubSpot. Bloomberg followed with a story earlier this month, indicating that talks were progressing.
HubSpot shares jump on talks of potential Google deal
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.