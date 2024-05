(CNBC) Salesforce called for adjusted earnings per share in the current quarter of $2.34 to $2.36 on $9.2 billion to $9.25 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected $2.40 in adjusted earnings per share on $9.37 billion in revenue. Revenue in the fiscal first quarter, which ended April 30, increased 11% from $8.25 billion a year earlier.

