(CNBC) Customers with funds locked up in crypto exchange Gemini’s defunct crypto lending program are finally going to start getting their money back. The company, which is owned by tech billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, announced Wednesday that it will return $2.18 billion of its digital assets to users of the Earn program, which it paused withdrawals for in November 2022.
Crypto exchange Gemini returns $2.2 billion to users after pausing withdrawals 18 months ago
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.