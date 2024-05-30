(CNBC) Former OpenAI board member Helen Toner, who helped oust CEO Sam Altman in November, broke her silence when she spoke on a podcast released Tuesday about events inside the company leading up to Altman’s firing. One example she gave: When OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, the board was not informed in advance and found out about it on Twitter. Toner also said Altman did not tell the board he owned the OpenAI startup fund.

