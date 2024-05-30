Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI board member explains why CEO Sam Altman got fired before he was rehired

May 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former OpenAI board member Helen Toner, who helped oust CEO Sam Altman in November, broke her silence when she spoke on a podcast released Tuesday about events inside the company leading up to Altman’s firing. One example she gave: When OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, the board was not informed in advance and found out about it on Twitter. Toner also said Altman did not tell the board he owned the OpenAI startup fund.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slide as Salesforce tumbles on revenue miss and soft guidance: Live updates
  2. OpenAI board member explains why CEO Sam Altman got fired before he was rehired
  3. Salesforce shares plunge 16% on first revenue miss since 2006
  4. Crypto exchange Gemini returns $2.2 billion to users after pausing withdrawals 18 months ago
  5. Nelson Peltz sells entire Disney stake weeks after losing proxy battle

Search


Categories