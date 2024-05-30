Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slide as Salesforce tumbles on revenue miss and soft guidance: Live updates

May 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday night as shares of Salesforce slid on a quarterly revenue miss and soft guidance. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 276 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures slid about 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.5%. In extended trading, Salesforce plunged around 16% after missing revenue expectations for the fiscal first quarter.

