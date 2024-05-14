Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI launches new AI model and desktop version of ChatGPT

May 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI on Monday launched a new AI model and desktop version of ChatGPT, along with an updated user interface, the company’s latest effort to expand use of its popular chatbot. The update brings GPT-4 to everyone, including OpenAI’s free users, technology chief Mira Murati said in a livestreamed event. She added that the new model, GPT-4o, is “much faster,” with improved capabilities in text, video and audio. OpenAI said it eventually plans to allow users to video chat with ChatGPT.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for key inflation reports: Live updates
  2. GameStop short sellers lost almost $1 billion in Monday’s monster rally
  3. Walmart to reportedly lay off hundreds of corporate staff and relocate others
  4. OpenAI launches new AI model and desktop version of ChatGPT
  5. AI boom to keep supply of high-end memory chips tight this year, analysts warn

Search


Categories