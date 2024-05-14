Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AI boom to keep supply of high-end memory chips tight this year, analysts warn

May 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) High-performance memory chips are likely to remain in tight supply this year, as explosive AI demand drives a shortage for these chips, according to analysts. SK Hynix and Micron – two of the world’s largest memory chip suppliers – are out of high-bandwidth memory chips for 2024, while the stock for 2025 is also nearly sold out, according to the firms.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for key inflation reports: Live updates
  2. GameStop short sellers lost almost $1 billion in Monday’s monster rally
  3. Walmart to reportedly lay off hundreds of corporate staff and relocate others
  4. OpenAI launches new AI model and desktop version of ChatGPT
  5. AI boom to keep supply of high-end memory chips tight this year, analysts warn

Search


Categories