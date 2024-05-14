(CNBC) Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs and asking most remote workers to move to offices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, workers at the U.S. retail giant’s smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto are being asked to move to other central hubs such as Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville as well as Hoboken or Southern California, the report added.

