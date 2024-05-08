(CNBC) Disney reported fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday that beat analyst estimates after narrowing streaming losses. Disney’s total segment operating income jumped 17% as the company’s entertainment streaming applications — Disney+ and Hulu — turned a profit in the quarter for the first time. When combined with ESPN+, the streaming businesses lost $18 million in the quarter, much narrower than the $659 million loss the division reported a year earlier.

