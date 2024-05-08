Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney says streaming is nearly breakeven, but shares sink 10% on soft guidance

May 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney reported fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday that beat analyst estimates after narrowing streaming losses. Disney’s total segment operating income jumped 17% as the company’s entertainment streaming applications — Disney+ and Hulu — turned a profit in the quarter for the first time. When combined with ESPN+, the streaming businesses lost $18 million in the quarter, much narrower than the $659 million loss the division reported a year earlier.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after index notches longest winning streak since December: Live updates
  2. Reddit shares soar 14% after company reports revenue pop in debut earnings report
  3. Disney says streaming is nearly breakeven, but shares sink 10% on soft guidance
  4. U.S. revokes some export licenses to sell chips to Huawei in a bid to curb China’s tech power
  5. MFA makes recommendations to CFTC on the use of AI tools in derivatives markets

Search


Categories