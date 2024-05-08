Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. revokes some export licenses to sell chips to Huawei in a bid to curb China’s tech power

May 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The US continuously assess how our controls can best protect our national security and foreign policy interests, taking into consideration a constantly changing threat environment and technological landscape,” a Commerce spokesperson said in a statement. “As part of this process, as we have done in the past, we sometimes revoke export licenses,”  the spokesperson said, declining to comment on specific licenses. “But we can confirm that we have revoked certain licenses for exports to Huawei.”

