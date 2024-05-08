(CNBC) Reddit shares rallied 14% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company released quarterly results for the first time since its IPO in March. Revenue climbed 48% from $163.7 million a year earlier. The company reported $222.7 million in ad revenue for the period, up 39% year over year, which is a faster rate of growth than at its top competitors.
Reddit shares soar 14% after company reports revenue pop in debut earnings report
