(CNBC) Dow Jones Industrial Average futures sat near flat Wednesday after the blue-chip average clinched its longest winning streak since December. Futures tied to the 30-stock average lost 19 points, inching marginally below its flatline. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded near flat. In after-hours trading, Lyft and Wynn Resorts added more than 6% and 2%, respectively, on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
