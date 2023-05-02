Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The U.S. could hit the debt ceiling by June 1, much sooner than expected, Yellen warns

May 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday warned that the United States may run out of measures to pay its debt obligations by June 1, earlier than the government and Wall Street had been expecting. In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Yellen said new data on tax receipts forced the department to move up its estimate of when the Treasury Department “will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations” to potentially as early as June 1, if Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the debt limit before then.

