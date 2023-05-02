Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Facebook was the main donor to a group that fought antitrust reforms in 2020 and 2021

May 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) An advocacy group backed by Facebook received a $34 million donation from an anonymous donor as it waged a battle against antitrust legislation that would have more tightly regulated the tech industry. A person who works with the group, American Edge Project, told CNBC that the $34 million was from Facebook. This person declined to be named in order to speak freely about the group’s finances.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Alleges Son and Father-in-Law Touted Faith to Target Church Members in $20 Million Offering Fraud
  2. Lawmakers led by Democrats urge the Fed to halt rate hikes ahead of Wednesday’s announcement
  3. Stock futures fall slightly as investors look ahead to Fed rate decision: Live updates
  4. Odey and Brook among short sellers hit by $18bn losses on tech stock rally
  5. Wall Street is cutting more jobs as Morgan Stanley plans 3,000 layoffs

Search


Categories