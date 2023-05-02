Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

May 2, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures are modestly lower Monday night as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting to kick off. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 44 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures each also shed 0.1%. The moves follow modest declines in the regular trading session. The Dow and Nasdaq Composite both lost about 0.1%, while the S&P 500 finished just slightly below its flatline.

